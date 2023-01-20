Meet: 2024 DE Jackson Barnhart
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Jackson Barnhart
School: Champaign Centennial
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @Jack_barnhart52
Instagram: Jack_barnhart52
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15770529/631ff925f56a7c054caa25f3
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Miami Ohio, App State, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Mckendree, Kent State, Yale
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High work ethic, good leader, high motor
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating Chicago Kenwood in the first round of the 2021 IHSA playoffs.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he is explosive and very technical
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling, Baseball