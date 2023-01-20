Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jackson Barnhart

School: Champaign Centennial

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Jack_barnhart52

Instagram: Jack_barnhart52

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15770529/631ff925f56a7c054caa25f3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Miami Ohio, App State, Western Illinois, Eastern Illinois, Mckendree, Kent State, Yale

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High work ethic, good leader, high motor

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Chicago Kenwood in the first round of the 2021 IHSA playoffs.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he is explosive and very technical

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Baseball