Meet: 2024 DE Joe Fushi
Name: Joe Fushi
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @joefushi98
Instagram: joefushi98
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14757404/6389398319afdc02605a6148
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Butler, Valpo, St. Thomas, Minnesota State, Eastern IL.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
work-ethic, never-quit, dedication and reliability
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning a National Championship with Kobra Kai and Playing Loyola last year in state.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald, undersized but incredibly stron and fundamentally perfect
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestle