Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Joe Fushi

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @joefushi98

Instagram: joefushi98

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14757404/6389398319afdc02605a6148

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Butler, Valpo, St. Thomas, Minnesota State, Eastern IL.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

work-ethic, never-quit, dedication and reliability

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning a National Championship with Kobra Kai and Playing Loyola last year in state.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald, undersized but incredibly stron and fundamentally perfect

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestle