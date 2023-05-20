Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaden Maas

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @maas_kaden

Instagram: kaden.maas

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15561010/6373d259c11a4404dca81427

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

explosive, good student, hard working,

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

almost beating pekin in round 2 playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No