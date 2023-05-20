Meet: 2024 DE Kaden Maas
Name: Kaden Maas
School: Normal Community
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: DE
Twitter: @maas_kaden
Instagram: kaden.maas
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15561010/6373d259c11a4404dca81427
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
explosive, good student, hard working,
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
almost beating pekin in round 2 playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
NA
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No