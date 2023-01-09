Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Aiden Gomez

School: St Patrick

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: DE/LB

Twitter: @Aiden_G101

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

School 7on7 and lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/profile/14752494/AIDEN-GOMEZ

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Benedictine University, University of Wisconsin Oshkosh,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am willing to learn and always give it 110%

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

2022 DE All Conference, 2021 team made it to Quater Finals

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. He was an example of a great football player and a wonderful person. I believe no other player has ever compare to him on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Baseball