Name: Landon Rivera

School: Oswego East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: DE/LB

Twitter: @landon_rivera77

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifts, Field Work, Lifting, Running

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15853237/634ed3299676b704e47b797d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Aurora University, Carrol University, Rochester, Carthage College

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring teamwork and versatility both on and off the field.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning this past years crosstown rivalry game and playing alongside my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald to be at the size he is with such athleticism.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track & Field, Long Jump/Sprinter