Name: Patrick Brock

School: Mount Zion

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DE

Twitter: @Patrickbrock71

Instagram: Patrickbro71

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11992998/63976ffa5cb3800b6807c1c2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I will be the first one there and last one to leave.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting to learn from the top dogs ahead of me.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Trent Williams. He just changes the game for someone that size.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No