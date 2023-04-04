Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dexter Niekamp

School: Normal Community

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: TE/DE/OLB

Twitter: @DexterNiekamp

Instagram: dexterniekamp

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11565458/636b10fa5caa7105080c0d59

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball state, lindenwood, northern Illinois, Louisiana tech, Illinois state, southern Illinois.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

High motor mixed with speed. Athletic and lengthy

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Junior year overtime win vs Peoria Norte dame and playoff win by 30 over higher seed

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Jaire Alexander. Swagger he brings to the field and how hard and fast he plays.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball and basketball