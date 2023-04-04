Meet: 2024 DE/TE Dexter Niekamp
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Dexter Niekamp
School: Normal Community
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 220 pounds
Position: TE/DE/OLB
Twitter: @DexterNiekamp
Instagram: dexterniekamp
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/11565458/636b10fa5caa7105080c0d59
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball state, lindenwood, northern Illinois, Louisiana tech, Illinois state, southern Illinois.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
High motor mixed with speed. Athletic and lengthy
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Junior year overtime win vs Peoria Norte dame and playoff win by 30 over higher seed
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Jaire Alexander. Swagger he brings to the field and how hard and fast he plays.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball and basketball