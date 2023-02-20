Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Carlos Hazelwood

School: Tinley Park

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @Carloshazelwoo52

Instagram: Fiftydeucee_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15649366/63447634b5362c0d34fd1d21

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Illinois Niu Iowa state Valparaiso augustana Valparaiso Michigan state Arizona state central Michigan western Michigan flordia a&m

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a great leader I work hard on the field an the classroom very respectful I push my teammates to the best of their abilities

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Went on first college visit first time playing varsity first win on varsity winning linemen of the year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Max crosby because of his speed off the ball his technique an the way he bends off the edge

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No