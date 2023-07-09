Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Danny Coffey

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 285 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @DannyCoffey2024

Instagram: iamdfc99

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. do speed/plyo training with acceleration

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15693679/6358359464decd0dc0d09327

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Minnesota Duluth,Minnesota state, Eastern IL, Lindenwood,Butler,Bemidiji state,Valpo,Quincy,McKendree,NDSU,MSU Moorhead

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a good get off, punch and I’m really good at eating up blocks and taking double teams, I have a good bull rush and I move well for my wieght.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

One of my favorite football moments was the game we played Grandville because it was my first ever game on varsity.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

.Arron Donald-It’s impressive how many plays he makes from the interior Dline position. I always strive to play like him.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

