Name: Gus Dammann

School: Hersey

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 240 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @gus_dammann

Instagram: gusdammann

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I Hate QBs

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15151109/636335a7420f97040834f2e6

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Brown University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

A quick defensive tackle with fast hands and footwork.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Prospect in a great game. Going 9-0. Being named MSL All-Conference

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Walter Payton. Respect his work ethic and his toughness. Also his headband.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Shot Put/Discus