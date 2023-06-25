Meet: 2024 DL Jack Perry
Name: Jack Perry
School: St. Rita
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: DL
Twitter: @JackPerry59
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17767869/6373e25f19b04308a05f926c
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Smart and dedicated
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Winning our conference
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald he's the best DT
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
None