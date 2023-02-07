Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Jacob Wyroba

School: Andrew

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: DL

Twitter: @JacobWyroba

Instagram: JacobWyroba

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Fist football Dline training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15313831/6193da29b534f708e8241888

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

The ability to go from a 0tech DT to a 9tech stand up end with out a problem

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating lockport in 2ot and beating Huntley first round of playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he proved size didn’t matter when it came to playing dline.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse