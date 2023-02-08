Meet: 2024 DL Jamari Chaney
Name: Jamari Chaney
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: DT/DE
Instagram: on1y.mari
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.Legacy Boom D-Line Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15653193/6387f250dfe2a405c8cf2c90
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Quincy Indiana State University Mckendree
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard work, Dedication, Coachable, Buy-in and Competitive
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting a forced fumble in semis vs rita
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Von Miller grew up watching him and learned his moves and watched hype vids of him before all my youth games.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball