Name: Jamari Chaney

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DT/DE

Twitter: @on1y_mari

Instagram: on1y.mari

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.Legacy Boom D-Line Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15653193/6387f250dfe2a405c8cf2c90

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Quincy Indiana State University Mckendree

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard work, Dedication, Coachable, Buy-in and Competitive

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting a forced fumble in semis vs rita

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Von Miller grew up watching him and learned his moves and watched hype vids of him before all my youth games.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball