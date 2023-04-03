Meet: 2024 DL Kaylieb McDowell
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Kaylieb McDowell
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 320 pounds
Position: DT
Instagram: kaylieb_._
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18112456/63628a4c9a9c3d0b3878b7c1
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Purdue, Uindy, carrol university
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
my character and work ethic and drive to get better
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
winning games
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
fletcher cox, i study his film to the t! great run stopper and fits my game. strong and hands are quick and violent!
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
wrestling and shockput