Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kaylieb McDowell

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 320 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @KauuyyF

Instagram: kaylieb_._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/18112456/63628a4c9a9c3d0b3878b7c1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Purdue, Uindy, carrol university

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

my character and work ethic and drive to get better

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

winning games

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

fletcher cox, i study his film to the t! great run stopper and fits my game. strong and hands are quick and violent!

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

wrestling and shockput