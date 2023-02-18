Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Lemmarr Thomas

School: Oswego

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 280 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @lemmarr_thomas

Instagram:

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16332141/636689169a9b6e04ec09dbf4

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Niu, University of st. Thomas, University of Hawaii, Carroll University, western Illinois, lakeland University and Aurora University

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring personality i bring intensity and teamwork

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Just competing and playing with all my friends

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald and quinnen williams are my favorite because both are very versatile and can play anywhere on the d line.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No