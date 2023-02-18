Meet: 2024 DL Lemmarr Thomas
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Lemmarr Thomas
School: Oswego
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 280 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @lemmarr_thomas
Instagram:
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16332141/636689169a9b6e04ec09dbf4
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Niu, University of st. Thomas, University of Hawaii, Carroll University, western Illinois, lakeland University and Aurora University
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I bring personality i bring intensity and teamwork
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Just competing and playing with all my friends
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald and quinnen williams are my favorite because both are very versatile and can play anywhere on the d line.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No