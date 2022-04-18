Meet: 2024 DL Porter Mihelich

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Porter Mihelich

School: Burlington Central

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Position: DT/DE

Twitter: @MihelichPorter

Instagram:@portermihelich

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train at Fist Football with Coach Salomon and Legacy with Bryce Beil as well as lifting with team.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15784766/6175cd2047979009c46253bf

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Coaches from, UW-Platteville, Knox, NCC, Hope, Mckendree, Loras, North Park,Northern Michigan,Michigan Tech,Dubuque,Western Illinois University,Drake, South Dakota,Colorado State, Dartmouth, Toledo,Miami Ohio,Illinois State, University of Illinois,Texas State, and Louisiana have followed me.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I love to work, I love the weight room and spending all the time I can with my teammates, I love leading people and helping people be there best.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

When we had a team camp with St.Charles East, it was such a fun intense environment and it was a really great day for the team.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Clay Matthews, he was such a good pass rusher in his prime and he had a relentless play style, he’s who I picked my number 52 after.