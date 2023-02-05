Meet: 2024 DT Ian Marderosian
Name: Ian Marderosian
School: Barrington
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 225 pounds
Position: DT
Twitter: @ian_marderosian
Instagram: @ianmarderosian
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14755790/6362c01366563b0a581edf21
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Hard working, willing to outwork anyone
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Earning All-Conference and an All-Area honorable mention this season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Aaron Donald because he is undersized and I am too and I really look up to him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball