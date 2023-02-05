Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ian Marderosian

School: Barrington

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 225 pounds

Position: DT

Twitter: @ian_marderosian

Instagram: @ianmarderosian

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14755790/6362c01366563b0a581edf21

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hard working, willing to outwork anyone

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Earning All-Conference and an All-Area honorable mention this season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Aaron Donald because he is undersized and I am too and I really look up to him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball