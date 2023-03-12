Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Boyd Hunt

School: Libertyville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: FB/LB

Twitter: @BoydHunt24

Instagram: boyd.hunt

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with my teammates at 7am 4 times per week. We sprint and lift on each of those days. We record our sprint times and weights everyday so it is easy to track progress. The work has been very rewarding thus far. My 40, 10 yard accel, and 10 yard fly times have all noticeably decreased. My one rep maxes on squat, bench, and trap bar deadlift and my top sprint speed continue to rise. Currently, I am chasing the 1100# club for back squat, bench press, and trap bar deadlift, as well as a sub 4.7 laser 40 and a top speed above 22 mph. I also hit the gym on the weekends and after school with a few other teammates who want to get in some extra work. I usually work accessories, mobility, and bulletproofing so I am still fresh for the sprint work and heavy lifts the next morning.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15150945/63ec56606e81680e9005cecb

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Carroll (WI) and Saint Xavier (IL)

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring an unmatched love for the weight room and getting better. Every day, I look forward to going to the gym and chasing the next milestone. I know that in order to succeed in the fall, I have to earn it every single day in the winter, spring, and summer.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I played my first 5 years of football as a lineman and my favorite moment was every time I pancaked someone. In my 6th grade season, I had 41 pancakes and averaged over 4 pancakes a game. The time I played as a lineman gave me a next level understanding on how to pick up a lineman's tendencies on film and how to manipulate linemen in open space when they try to block me at the second level, both of which are important skills to take a linebackers game to the next level.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

NA

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and Field