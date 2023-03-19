Meet: 2024 FB/LB Hunter Melvin
Name: Hunter Melvin
School: Pontiac
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 195 pounds
Position: FB/LB
Twitter: @HunterMelvin34
Instagram: Hunter Melvin
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Weight room with coach
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15736472/63293119d45f82029029b4b0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Getting my first start as a freshman, the start of my junior year leading my conference in tackles before getting hurt
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Getting my first start as a freshman, the start of my junior year leading my conference in tackles before getting hurt
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Saquon Barkley. Fun to watch and is good at everything
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling and Baseball