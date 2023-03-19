Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Hunter Melvin

School: Pontiac

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: FB/LB

Twitter: @HunterMelvin34

Instagram: Hunter Melvin

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Weight room with coach

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15736472/63293119d45f82029029b4b0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Getting my first start as a freshman, the start of my junior year leading my conference in tackles before getting hurt

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Getting my first start as a freshman, the start of my junior year leading my conference in tackles before getting hurt

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Saquon Barkley. Fun to watch and is good at everything

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling and Baseball