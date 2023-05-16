Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ben Cesario

School: Glenbard West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @CesarioBen

Instagram: ben.cesario1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Acceleration, 7on7 through High School

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15693945/63934ff8a0184c0948cc5b29

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Playing in the semi finals of 8a and the snow started pouring down and it jus felt like a dream

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Adrian Peterson, he ran so hard even though he was on the vikings I still rooted for him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Lacrosse