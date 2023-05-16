Meet: 2024 ILB Ben Cesario
Name: Ben Cesario
School: Glenbard West
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 190 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @CesarioBen
Instagram: ben.cesario1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training. Acceleration, 7on7 through High School
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15693945/63934ff8a0184c0948cc5b29
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
work ethic
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Playing in the semi finals of 8a and the snow started pouring down and it jus felt like a dream
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Adrian Peterson, he ran so hard even though he was on the vikings I still rooted for him
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Lacrosse