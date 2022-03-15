Meet: 2024 ILB Brendan Flanagan

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Brendan Flanagan

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 195 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @Flanaganb_5

Instagram: Bflanagan_5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Base performance





Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15827603/619145cff31ce60af884fee8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Florida, Brown, Kent State, Iowa, North Dakota State, Western Illinois, Wyoming, Colorado State, North Central College, UNLV, St. Thomas, Alabama A&M

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My relentless effort, leadership, wanting to win at all costs, my ability to put my head down and work, playing with a lot of intensity. And my toughness.





What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

State Playoffs last year even though we came up short it will help me grow as a player.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of his intensity when he plays