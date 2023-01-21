Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Cameron Schroth

School: Mt. Zion

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: MLB

Twitter: @schroth_cameron

Instagram: cameron_schroth17

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15768796/634f6b2b968149091839f695

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I'm a small guy but I have lots of heart for the game I love, I am the defensive hype man, and I try to make it entertaining by hitting guys as hard as possible

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

I'd have to say the last seasons 2022 Effingham game, we won by three after me and my defensive brothers had stopped them at the goal line. The weight room is also one of the highlights about my career, it has changed me so much to be a better person but also to focus on goals and never give up on them no matter what.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Mike Alstott and Ray lewis are tied for favorite by far. I love Mike alstott just for the simple fact that he is the greatest runningback to play the game in my opinion, no one can stop or hurt that beast. Ray lewis on the other hand is just a different breed, the hype, anger, and love for the game, is unbelievable. He hits people as hard as possible with no restriction and just wants to kill everyone who steps in his way. He is more of a mentor for me and I want to be just like him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

