Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ethan Curl

School: Paris

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @EthanCurl6

Instagram: @ethancurl

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16976074/631d45a7bee1d404d49396a5

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Kansas State University, Purdue University, Iowa State University, Eastern Illinois University, and Coastal Carolina University.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Positive but tough leadership, unstoppable mental toughness and an unbeatable work ethic.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

The first has to be when we won the first road playoff game in our high schools history. During that season, my sophomore year, I started ILB and acted as our defense signal caller. Another one has to be hosting a powerhouse Rochester in a sweet 16 playoff game. Our field was electric and it was so much fun to play with that that energy in the crowd.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis - His toughness on and off the field are unmatched by anyone else. Also his play style of hard-nose and painful football is the kind of play it try to emulate.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wresting and Baseball