Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Isaiah Samuelson

School: Rock Island

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Isaiah92180107

Instagram: isaiah.samuelson

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14737826/63580e0d8cd45e0a484abb5d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Boston College, Gila River College, Coach Isaac SR. (Rochester Community and Technical College), Lane Lawson (Lindenwood University), Aaron Willits (Knox College), and Will Finley (Lindenwood University).

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a consistent hard worker, I am a student of the game, and I strive to get better every single day.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Starting Varsity as a sophomore, becoming team captain as a junior, and working hard on the field and in the weight room with my teammates.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because of his mindset and his hard work.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, I throw shot put in track and field