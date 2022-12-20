Meet: 2024 ILB Tommie Aberle
Name: Tommie Aberle
School: Lake Forest
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 185 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @AberleTommie
Instagram: @tommieaberle2
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
http://www.hudl.com/v/2JbppW
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Central Michigan
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very fast learner, leader, and I'm always chasing a goal
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Beating Prairie Ridge in the playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Derwin James he is always making impact plays
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Basketball