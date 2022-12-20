Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tommie Aberle

School: Lake Forest

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @AberleTommie

Instagram: @tommieaberle2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

http://www.hudl.com/v/2JbppW

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Central Michigan

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very fast learner, leader, and I'm always chasing a goal

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating Prairie Ridge in the playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Derwin James he is always making impact plays

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Basketball



