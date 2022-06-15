Meet: 2024 K/ATH Gabe Cherwin
Name: Gabe Cherwin
School: Rolling Meadows
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 172 pounds
Position: K/ATH
Twitter: @gcherwin12
Instagram: Gabecherwin3
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
I train with Kofi Hughes at throwitdeep and I kick with Chris sailer, and going to start working with Chris Nendick.
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15766214/613fe2009675ee091c964a51
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
The Yale head coach, Wisconsin Kicking coach, and the Hillsdale kicking coach are all following me.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Leadership and work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Finding out that I could kick well and play receiver as well.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Pat Tillman because he was a great example of bravery and what it takes to stand up for our country.