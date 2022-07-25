Meet: 2024 K/ATH Gabe Cherwin

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Gabe Cherwin

School: Rolling Meadows

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 173 pounds

Position: K/ATH

Twitter: @gcherwin12

Instagram: Gabecherwin3

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with Kofi Hughes at throwitdeep and I kick with Chris sailer, and going to start working with Chris Nendick.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15766214/607211b90dc00019c0d751a7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

The Yale head coach, Wisconsin Kicking coach, and the Hillsdale kicking coach are all following me.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Leadership and work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Finding out that I could kick well and play reciever as well.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Pat Tillman because he was a great example of bravery and what it takes to stand up for our country.