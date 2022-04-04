Meet: 2024 K/P Louie Chappetto
Name: Louie Chappetto
School: Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-6
Weight: 145 pounds
Position: K/P
Twitter: @Chappetto_louie
Instagram: Louie.chappetto27
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Chris Nendick
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15658380/61959f165eec7309c0a7f4f0
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Consistency and a great work ethic
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Making clutch field Goals in huge games vs st Rita and Loyola
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Evan McPherson. Super laid back and consistent kicker