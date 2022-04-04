 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 K/P Louie Chappetto
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-04 09:54:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet: 2024 K/P Louie Chappetto

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial
Subscribe today and get a FREE 30 day trial

Name: Louie Chappetto

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-6

Weight: 145 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @Chappetto_louie

Instagram: Louie.chappetto27

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Chris Nendick

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15658380/61959f165eec7309c0a7f4f0

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Consistency and a great work ethic

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Making clutch field Goals in huge games vs st Rita and Loyola

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Evan McPherson. Super laid back and consistent kicker

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}