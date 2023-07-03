Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Samuel Satisky

School: Galesburg

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 184 pounds

Position: K/P

Twitter: @sam_satisky

Instagram: samuelsatisky

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15826152/6442ed5d664cf310fcad4f5b

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Academics, Good Affect, Good Athlete

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Breaking all my schools kicking records.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Tory Taylor, He inspires the next generation of specialists.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Soccer