Meet: 2024 K/P Samuel Satisky
Name: Samuel Satisky
School: Galesburg
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 184 pounds
Position: K/P
Twitter: @sam_satisky
Instagram: samuelsatisky
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15826152/6442ed5d664cf310fcad4f5b
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Academics, Good Affect, Good Athlete
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Breaking all my schools kicking records.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Tory Taylor, He inspires the next generation of specialists.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Soccer