Name: Ryder Butterfield

School: Maine South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 173 pounds

Position: K

Twitter: @RyderButter

Instagram: ryderbutterfield

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. I lift with my team every weekday and also by myself. I practice with Coach Joe Gardener from Kohl’s Kicking every couple of weeks.

Hudl:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulyE_cr290I

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Harvard, Yale, Brown, Illinois, TCU, Arkansas, WashU, Valparaiso, Notre Dame, Illinois State, Toledo, Dayton, Oberlin, Mississippi State, Pitt, Wake Forest, Augustana, MIT, Temple, Tufts, UChicago, Amherst, Alabama, Minnesota, Louisville, Middlebury, Cornell, Cincinnati

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I am always the hardest worker in the room and push my teammates to be their best. I cannot succeed unless my brothers do too, especially considering I am a kicker as there is so much more to a field goal and kickoff than me kicking the ball.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being apart of the playoff run for the state championship runner-up team. My favorite however is being able to practice and play with my best friends almost every day.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Justin Tucker is my favorite because I wear the same number as him and he holds the longest made field goal in NFL history.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I played baseball my whole life until this year so I could focus on lifting and football.