Meet: 2024 LB Camren Caldwell
Name: Camren Caldwell
School: Simeon
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Camrenc57
Instagram: @10x_cam
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team workouts(Simeon) ,Self workouts ,and some upcoming camps I hope to attend
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15752953/6337a2e264deeb0e64ea8b53
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Qualities I bring to college football programs is I’m dedicated person , I stay true all my goals , and and I’m dedicated to be the best version of myself I can and outwork my current self to be a better football player for any college .I’m a good observer, I observe everything that’s happening and what coaching are saying like in the film room to be at my best when I step on the field .
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
A few of my favorite moments in my football career is winning the”2022 city championship, and the 2022 prep bowl “ this was my favorite moment to win something like this with my teammates after everyone worked hard offseason, another is my first game of the 2022 season I gained 3 sacks at OLB which is a good sight for me
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Lawrence Taylor , He’s my favorite become I like his play of style,he plays free and make a lot of important plays
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Wrestling track