Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Camren Caldwell

School: Simeon

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Camrenc57

Instagram: @10x_cam

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team workouts(Simeon) ,Self workouts ,and some upcoming camps I hope to attend

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15752953/6337a2e264deeb0e64ea8b53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Qualities I bring to college football programs is I’m dedicated person , I stay true all my goals , and and I’m dedicated to be the best version of myself I can and outwork my current self to be a better football player for any college .I’m a good observer, I observe everything that’s happening and what coaching are saying like in the film room to be at my best when I step on the field .

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

A few of my favorite moments in my football career is winning the”2022 city championship, and the 2022 prep bowl “ this was my favorite moment to win something like this with my teammates after everyone worked hard offseason, another is my first game of the 2022 season I gained 3 sacks at OLB which is a good sight for me

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Lawrence Taylor , He’s my favorite become I like his play of style,he plays free and make a lot of important plays

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling track