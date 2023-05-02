Meet: 2024 LB Christian Ellen
Name: Christian Ellen
School: Bolingbrook
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @Chris_Ellenn
Instagram: C_hris2x
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15834064/6365444b4bb2370ba4ca91c7
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
North Dakota State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
An amazing work effort, good get off, a leader, an athlete coaches can put me anywhere on the field an expect the the job to get done.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My first one is my sophomore year when we beat HF at their home and won the Rivalry Helmet back and my second one is when i scored off of against Glenbard North first round last year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Right now probably Aaron Donald because he has a very good motor.And with every move he does he make sure hes the most aggressive player on the field
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No