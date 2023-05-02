Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Christian Ellen

School: Bolingbrook

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Chris_Ellenn

Instagram: C_hris2x

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15834064/6365444b4bb2370ba4ca91c7

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

North Dakota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

An amazing work effort, good get off, a leader, an athlete coaches can put me anywhere on the field an expect the the job to get done.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My first one is my sophomore year when we beat HF at their home and won the Rivalry Helmet back and my second one is when i scored off of against Glenbard North first round last year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Right now probably Aaron Donald because he has a very good motor.And with every move he does he make sure hes the most aggressive player on the field

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No

