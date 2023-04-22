Meet: 2024 LB Conner Durkin
Name: Conner Durkin
School: Lincoln Way East
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @connerdurkin1
Instagram: the_cdurkz
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14730003/638ff905d21ae40d38a56ee9
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Commitment, perseverance, effort
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Going to the state championship last year. Playing in the snow against Glenbard west. Everyday getting to go to practice with my best friends and buddies. Winning conference the last two years.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Patrick Mahomes because he is by far the most exciting player to watch every Sunday. He can make anything happen.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball