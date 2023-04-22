Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Conner Durkin

School: Lincoln Way East

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @connerdurkin1

Instagram: the_cdurkz

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14730003/638ff905d21ae40d38a56ee9

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Commitment, perseverance, effort

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Going to the state championship last year. Playing in the snow against Glenbard west. Everyday getting to go to practice with my best friends and buddies. Winning conference the last two years.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Patrick Mahomes because he is by far the most exciting player to watch every Sunday. He can make anything happen.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball