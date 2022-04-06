 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 LB Dalton Brown
Meet: 2024 LB Dalton Brown

Name: Dalton Brown

School: Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 205 pounds

Position: ILB

Twitter: @brown3dalton

Instagram: da1tonbrown

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Elite Speed

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14634680/618d8af690ef0e04f8dc2d99

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Football IQ, pick up information extremely fast, physical

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Beating O’Fallon in 2 OT my freshman year

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons you can put him anywhere on the field and he will be successful

