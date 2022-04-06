Meet: 2024 LB Dalton Brown
Name: Dalton Brown
School: Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 205 pounds
Position: ILB
Twitter: @brown3dalton
Instagram: da1tonbrown
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Elite Speed
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14634680/618d8af690ef0e04f8dc2d99
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not yet.
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Football IQ, pick up information extremely fast, physical
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Beating O’Fallon in 2 OT my freshman year
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons you can put him anywhere on the field and he will be successful