Meet: 2024 LB/DB Luke Dato

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. You might be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Luke Dato

School: Wheaton Warrenville South

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 170 pounds

Position: LB/DB

Twitter: @Datoluke

Instagram: lukedat0

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Acceleration Speed

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14685240/61f00d8ed21b010508a1ca1f

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I bring everything from being hardworking to dedication as an all around athlete. I bring versatility and I’m coachable. I’m ready to work day in and day out for any program.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was recording my first sack in high school football.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Walter Payton because of how dominant he was at his position.