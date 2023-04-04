Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Tim Wessels

School: Harlem

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 230 pounds

Position: DE/LB

Twitter: @Twessels045

Instagram: twessels09

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14663261/631df73d19a5911318541249

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Kent state, Western Michigan, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Upper Iowa, MSU Moorehead, Southwest Minnesota State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Versatility on the defensive side of the ball I played snaps on d line linebacker even had to play a rep at corner

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

3rd down sack against Grayslake North in the 2nd round of playoffs

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kenneth Murray. He’s explosive and I’ve always liked him out of college

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No