Meet: 2024 LB/DE Tim Wessels
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Tim Wessels
School: Harlem
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 230 pounds
Position: DE/LB
Twitter: @Twessels045
Instagram: twessels09
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14663261/631df73d19a5911318541249
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Kent state, Western Michigan, South Dakota State, North Dakota State, Upper Iowa, MSU Moorehead, Southwest Minnesota State
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Versatility on the defensive side of the ball I played snaps on d line linebacker even had to play a rep at corner
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
3rd down sack against Grayslake North in the 2nd round of playoffs
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Kenneth Murray. He’s explosive and I’ve always liked him out of college
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No