Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Derrick Hampton

School: Eisenhower

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @derrick06241379

Instagram: Staysimple_derrick

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

NLA

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15272272/6339302102b1a60a6876b305

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

My ability to lead and to mix with a lot of different people. But at that same time stay dialed in and focused on my goals

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Marking a goal line stand vs Reavis when they went for two to win the game, and rush for 6 Td in a game as a kid

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Drew Brees, he just was a game changer for my team and was not only one of the best players but also a all time great leader

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Yes, track