Name: Mac Murzyn

School: Brother Rice

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 235 pounds

Position: LB/DL

Twitter: @mac_murzyn

Instagram: macmurzyn_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. 1 on 1 training with athletic trainers.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14764426/637d0c2a5eec6a07105ab110

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

A variety, some D1, most D2 and D3.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I’m an uplifting guy, I will never give up on a play and always try to pick up my teammates.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Beating JCA in double OT, getting pulled up to varsity sophomore year.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Joe Montana - loved his work ethic and how he carried himself on and off the field.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Baseball, Track/Field.