Meet: 2024 LB Dylan Jeppe
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Dylan Jeppe
School: New Trier
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 210 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @DylanJeppe
Instagram: dylan_jeppe
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Lifting and Training.
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14801364/635f1f955b3d5d0c701d76c2
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Middlebury, St Olaf, Carleton, Macalester, Illinois Wesleyan, Bates, tufts, u chicago
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program
Leadership and non stop work ethic
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
My favorite moment was going to overtime against Maine south in our final game of the season
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
My favorite football player is Fred Warner, he was later round pick and has turned into the best MLB in the league through hard work and intelligence
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Rugby, wrestling, powerlifting