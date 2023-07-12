Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Dylan Jeppe

School: New Trier

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 210 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @DylanJeppe

Instagram: dylan_jeppe

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14801364/635f1f955b3d5d0c701d76c2

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Middlebury, St Olaf, Carleton, Macalester, Illinois Wesleyan, Bates, tufts, u chicago

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership and non stop work ethic

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moment was going to overtime against Maine south in our final game of the season

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

My favorite football player is Fred Warner, he was later round pick and has turned into the best MLB in the league through hard work and intelligence

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Rugby, wrestling, powerlifting