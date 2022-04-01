 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 LB Isaiah Norton
Meet: 2024 LB Isaiah Norton

Name: Isaiah Norton

School: Collinsville

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @zay30071869

Instagram: @zay_norton72

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Boom Midwest 7on7

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14587207/618aa586b5347c07e4b0ddad

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I am a very good listener and practice at 100%

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Getting to start MLB all year and call the plays as a sophomore

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

ray lewis. He played for my favorite team and he was so intimidating.

