Name: Joe Hunt

School: University High

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JoeHunt13595793

Instagram: jhunt0715

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team training and lifts

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/9855077/63d736e1b3c84f080868159c

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

I have a very high work ethic, I'm a utility player, and willing to do whatever I need to do to have success on and off the field.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite is definitely my first varsity start the first game of the 2021 season, after playing a good game, I realized I held my own against all of these seniors, and it gave me a massive confidence boost that I was able to use in other parts of my life too. Another favorite is the second to last game of my junior year, the opposing team was driving down the field and got to our redzone while we were down 14-9 with about 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter, our playoff hopes were still alive and we needed to win out, and when we needed it the most, I had 2 QB pressures and forced him out of the pocket resulting in an incompletion, and a tackle for a few yards gained. This ended up helping in a failed 4th down conversion and gave us the ball back with enough time to try and make it downfield to score the game winning touchdown to keep our playoff hopes alive.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Cody Whitehair, he is an OL for my favorite team, the Bears, and he's a utility player just like I am, I see him start in a different position almost every game, and it reminds me that there's someone at the highest level of football that has a similar skill set to mine, and he serves as a good and consistent role model for me.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, Track & Field