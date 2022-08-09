 EdgyTim - Meet: 2024 LB Jordyn Stewart
football

Meet: 2024 LB Jordyn Stewart

Name: Jordyn Stewart

School: Homewood Flossmoor

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @JoJoStew_21

Instagram: Real.jojo10

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Legacy Sports

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16212850/6175c52a90f0540b541723bc

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I’m a quick linebacker that can go sideline to sideline.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

Forcing a fumble on an opening drive

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Sean Taylor inspired me to play defense

{{ article.author_name }}