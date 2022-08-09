Meet: 2024 LB Jordyn Stewart
Name: Jordyn Stewart
School: Homewood Flossmoor
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 200 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @JoJoStew_21
Instagram: Real.jojo10
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Legacy Sports
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/16212850/6175c52a90f0540b541723bc
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
I’m a quick linebacker that can go sideline to sideline.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
Forcing a fumble on an opening drive
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Sean Taylor inspired me to play defense