Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Julian Luna

School: Ridgewood

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @Ju1ianluna

Instagram: Ju1ianluna

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15218524/63d211d8478d6407bc1b458d

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

St Norbert, eureka,

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Leadership, aggressiveness, intensity, discipline, determination

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Making state playoffs with a team field with brand new coaches. Honestly just being on the field playing football with my boys is the funnest thing that I’ll never forget.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Kam chancelor. BAM BAM KAM and the legion of boom aggression and playmaking abilities is what lead time to fall in love with the sport of football. I’ve always wanted to hit hard like him

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling, track