Meet: 2024 LB Matthew Marchiniak
Name: Matthew Marchiniak
School: Joliet West
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 215 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @MattMarch22
Instagram: MattMarch22
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Team Training and Lifting
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15781017/63e44ab496760b1830b3ff77
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Coachable, disciplined
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
NA
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Devin White, he has a fun play style that I like watching
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
Baseball