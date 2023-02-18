Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Matthew Marchiniak

School: Joliet West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 215 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @MattMarch22

Instagram: MattMarch22

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Training and Lifting

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15781017/63e44ab496760b1830b3ff77

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Coachable, disciplined

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

NA

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Devin White, he has a fun play style that I like watching

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Baseball