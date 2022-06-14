Meet: 2024 LB Maurice McLaren

Make sure to check out my growing list of featured prospects HERE and make sure to check back daily for mow names to be added.

Name: Maurice McLaren

School: Chicago Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 188 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @MauriceTMclaren

Instagram: @_.Hbk.Reese.1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

HeroH 7on7

Team Lifting and Training

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15690260/622d62baff0d08159cb48cd8

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

What I can bring is my leadership skills and my skills to track down the ball until the whistle blows.

What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?

My favorite moments were from our first game back from COVID against our rivals St. Rita.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Marshawn Lynch because how aggressive he was on the field. He was the reason I wanted to start playing football.