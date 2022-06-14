Meet: 2024 LB Maurice McLaren
Name: Maurice McLaren
School: Chicago Mount Carmel
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-10
Weight: 188 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @MauriceTMclaren
Instagram: @_.Hbk.Reese.1
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
HeroH 7on7
Team Lifting and Training
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15690260/622d62baff0d08159cb48cd8
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Not Yet
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
What I can bring is my leadership skills and my skills to track down the ball until the whistle blows.
What has been your favorite moment so far in your football career?
My favorite moments were from our first game back from COVID against our rivals St. Rita.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Marshawn Lynch because how aggressive he was on the field. He was the reason I wanted to start playing football.