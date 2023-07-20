Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Maurice McLaren

School: Mount Carmel

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 191 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @MauriceTMcLaren

Instagram: _.Hbk.Reese.1

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.WIN performance, Athletic Konnection

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15112415/6354da33ff0227090073ed53

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Purdue and central state.

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

My ability to get to the ball every play and my ability to stay calm in any situation and control the defense.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

My favorite moments are from the meetings that we have before and after the games at Mount Carmel.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Bobby Wagner. He is my favorite at the moment because he has the body I want to have.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Track and field