Meet: 2024 LB Robert Martin
Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.
Name: Robert Martin
School: Hersey
Graduation year: 2024
Height: 5-foot-11
Weight: 183 pounds
Position: LB
Twitter: @_robertmartin_
Instagram: rsmartin_
Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:
Tom Nelson Training Athlete Development Program
Hudl:
https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15090572/635da0e27bd48c0a38131ee1
Any colleges following you? Which ones?
Ball State, Drake, Lake Forest, Carthage, CMU, MIT, Elmhurst
What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?
Very High Developmental potential, Strong Leadership, Football IQ, Positive Mindset, Ability to play numerous positions outside of LB if asked.
What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?
Being able to get in Varsity games and competing. Also, having the first undefeated season since the 70's.
Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?
Micah Parsons- He is one of the top LB's right now in the NFL and consistently is on the ball and never gives up even in some of the rougher games for Dallas this year.
Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?
No