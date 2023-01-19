Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Robert Martin

School: Hersey

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 183 pounds

Position: LB

Twitter: @_robertmartin_

Instagram: rsmartin_

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Tom Nelson Training Athlete Development Program

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15090572/635da0e27bd48c0a38131ee1

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Ball State, Drake, Lake Forest, Carthage, CMU, MIT, Elmhurst

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Very High Developmental potential, Strong Leadership, Football IQ, Positive Mindset, Ability to play numerous positions outside of LB if asked.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Being able to get in Varsity games and competing. Also, having the first undefeated season since the 70's.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Micah Parsons- He is one of the top LB's right now in the NFL and consistently is on the ball and never gives up even in some of the rougher games for Dallas this year.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

No