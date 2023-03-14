Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Brendan Flanagan

School: Nazareth Academy

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 200 pounds

Position: LB/S

Twitter: @flanaganB_5

Instagram: @bflanagan_5

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training. Base fitness

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/15827603/63728ce15b3d6b0a108e3953

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Brown, Yale, Princeton, Indiana State, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, North Dakota State, Saint Thomas, Penn, Dayton, Valparaiso, Middlebury, Drake, Minnesota, Kenn State

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

Hardworking,I Put my team first, Can play multiple positions.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Winning A State championship after starting out 2-4. This was very memorable because everyone counted us out, and we did what everyone said we couldn’t.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis is my favorite player because he is a very good leader who puts his teams first, and he plays with a lot of aggression.

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

Wrestling