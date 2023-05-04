Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Kindrick Williams

School: Cahokia

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 180 pounds

Position: LB/SS

Twitter: @drick_66

Instagram: Maadyooo._

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

Team Lifting and Training.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/17963934/636088944df60c16a48627f3

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program

Easy to coach, quick learner, LEADER

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Any time when I get to play another position or on the other side of the ball no matter what it is

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Ray Lewis because he’s the best and show it without words and he can still talk his stuff and he card story gets me every time

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I wrestle and also do track