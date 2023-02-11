Looking to draw more recruiting interest and attention? Start here and fill out the EDGYTIM Top Prospect Survey today. The top names will be featured on EDGYTIM.com and the Rivals.com network.

Name: Ben Cooper

School: Maine West

Graduation year: 2024

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Position: TE/LB

Twitter: @BenCooper44

Instagram: ben.coop2

Off Season Training Group/7on7 program:

I train with EFT.

Hudl:

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/14771188/63655cff2aa7ab0748ecad38

Any colleges following you? Which ones?

Not Yet

What unique qualities do you bring to a potential college football program?

I have a frame that will allow me to play whatever position coaches need me to play at the next level and they can shape me into the player they want me to be, I consider myself to be a raw talent as well as a skilled leader.

What has been a few of your favorite moments so far in your football career?

Some of my favorite moments would be being named a captain as a junior, making the playoffs for the 8th time in school history, and just making memories with my teammates and becoming an family.

Who is your favorite football player? Why are they your favorite player?

Luke Kuechly

Do you play any other sports? If so which ones?

I play Baseball